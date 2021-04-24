Saeed Ahmed (Umm Al Quwain)

Researcher Abdullah Abdul-Samad Zaid Al-Shehhi obtained a master’s degree with distinction with honors, for his thesis titled: “Law Applicable to Contracts for the Manufacture of Satellites”, and it was discussed at the City University College of Ajman, in the presence of Dr. Adel Abu Hashima, Dean of the College of Law in the college.

Researcher Abdullah Al Shehhi enriched his thesis with the provisions of Federal Law No. (12) of 2019 regarding the regulation of UAE space, and it is considered the first master’s thesis in contracts for the manufacture of satellites in the country.

The thesis dealt with the legal nature of contracts for the manufacture of satellites, with the determination of the law applicable to the contract, and the problem of what is the law applicable to contracts for the manufacture of satellites, by stating the division of the topics of the thesis into an introductory chapter and two main chapters.

The introductory chapter, titled “The Nature of the Satellites Manufacturing Contract,” dealt with the researcher seeking what is a contract for the manufacture of satellites, by defining the contracts for manufacturing satellites with their legal nature, and what are the international standards. The researcher also touched upon the statement “Defining the law is a duty. Application to contracts for the manufacture of satellites to the extent of the possibility of applying the substantive rules », by applying international agreements to the manufacturing contract.

Al-Shehhi discussed the actions of the will law in satellite manufacturing contracts, and the extent of the effectiveness of the law, according to the conflict of laws approach, in addition to allocating the scope of application of the law applicable to the obligations of the parties in the contract, and the researcher divided it into the nature of the parties ’commitment in terms of the contractual relationship, which includes the obligations of the parties in a contract. Satellite manufacturing, clarifying the position of the satellite manufacturer’s commitment and the customer’s commitment, in addition to the scope of specifying the law applicable to the termination of the contractual relationship, which includes the nature of the commitment of the parties in the satellite manufacturing contract and the termination of the contract.