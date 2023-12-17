Muhammad Fouda – Dubai

A citizen mother specialized in studying psychology in order to help her son recover from addiction, after he relapsed six times. She became proficient and knowledgeable about the nature of the disease and its complications. The mother started from the idea that addiction is a disease that requires the necessary treatment, and she provided her son with the necessary support during his treatment journey until he took the right path to continue recovering from the disease of addiction.

The Executive Director of the Irada Center for Treatment and Rehabilitation in Dubai, Abdul Razzaq Amiri, said that there is a disparity in how families deal with the addicted son. There are understanding families who understand the nature of the disease and provide support and support for their son until he recovers and regains his normal life, such as a mother who represents a wonderful role model who studied psychology so that she can help her son. She managed to recover after relapsing six times, and she became skilled and knowledgeable about the nature of the disease and its complications, to the point that she astonished those in charge of the center.

He added to “Emirates Today” that, on the other hand, there are families who still consider addiction a disgrace and uncooperative parents who deal with their children with unjustified cruelty, including a person who beat his son, who is on a recovery journey, and reported him to the police because he suspected he had returned to addiction, and the young man came crying to the hospital. He asked the center for help, and the examination revealed that he had not used drugs again, but was in a state of fatigue and exhaustion.

He stressed that parents need psychological rehabilitation, just like children, in order to understand the nature of the problem and how to contain it, pointing out that the Irada Center includes an elite group of therapists and doctors specialized in the field of rehabilitation of patients and their families.

Amiri said that the family plays an active role in the recovery of addicted children, and there are wonderful examples of fathers and mothers who believed that they bear some responsibility for their children falling into this trap, and then they accepted the idea that addiction is a disease that requires the necessary treatment, and provided them with the necessary support during the treatment journey until Take the right path to continue recovering from the disease of addiction.

He added that all patients who resort to the center come voluntarily, whether by themselves or by their families, and this reflects a great deal of understanding, which in turn helps in the success of the treatment program.

He pointed out that there are wonderful examples of fathers and mothers, including a mother who went so far as to study psychology to help her son until she became so proficient that she astonished everyone, as she studied the smallest details and had the ability to explain, compare and interpret, and she believed that the addict was imprisoned with drugs, and needed… To the one who will free him, as she speaks comfortably about her problem and believes that there is nothing to be ashamed of, and she has been patient with her son’s relapses nearly six times, so she did not despair at all, but rather resisted with all her might until he took the path of recovery.

He pointed out that there are families, on the other hand, who still deal with addiction as a stigma, and refuse to fully disclose and acknowledge the problem, so that they are delayed in seeking treatment, and recovery becomes more difficult, and the son's situation ends up in a tragedy, simply because his family adheres to an unjustified state of denial.

He stated that there are worse cases than that of families dealing violently with their son who is suffering from addiction, pointing out that there is a case of a young man who suffered a lot, and remained undergoing treatment inside the center for a period of approximately five months, then left after receiving the necessary treatment. He pointed out that he was surprised when the young man returned, crying intensely. He said that he was sitting at dinner with his father, and he looked abnormal in light of the medications he was taking for treatment, so his father thought that he had relapsed and returned to addiction, which prompted him to harm him and inform the police, who subjected him to an examination, and the result was negative. He added that the recovery journey requires a great deal of patience and flexibility, because despair kills the chances of recovery, noting that there was a case that relapsed 11 times, and its owner was treated twice abroad, and took refuge in the center, and several cases were registered against him, but he was able to finally take the path of recovery and join a job. He became a good member of society.

He said: “It is necessary to believe in the ability to recover and be hopeful, and not to feel panic or confusion, as there are wrong convictions related to the impossibility of treatment, and the center believes in everyone’s ability to recover and provides the necessary drug and psychological treatment to its inmates.”

Amiri added that one of the most influential groups on drug users seeking treatment are former drug users, so the center uses two of them, who are among the best therapists with whom patients feel comfortable when they realize that they went through the experience before them and successfully overcame it.

Amiri stated that the center has a plan to appoint a recovering citizen, within the “Big Brother” program, which will enable the center to benefit from patients who have completed two years of recovery from addiction, by training and qualifying them to provide support to addicted patients, which will contribute to reducing relapse and increasing… Support system for the patient and his family.

It is noteworthy that the Irada Center periodically celebrates a patient’s journey of success, and his ability to continue his recovery. Amiri stated that addiction is a chronic disease whose sufferer is exposed to several and repeated setbacks, but with will and follow-up, he recovers from the symptoms and continues his life, and can even achieve many distinguished successes in their lives.

