For unity, the freedom and the democracy of Mexicocitizenship and political parties We advance hand in hand for a better future. This is the Broad Front for Mexico.

The integration of an organizing committee and a citizen observatory will allow the broad and determined participation of all Mexicans, not only to rescue our beautiful country from the swamp in which the misrule of Brunette has sunk it for the last five years, but to build together the Mexico What we want.

It will be necessary to collect signatures, carry out a public opinion study, hold regional thematic forums and carry out a survey in order to gather the joint opinion of the entire society, without distinction of color, party, social stratum, religious preferences or of any kind, because in Mexico we all have the same rights.

just like our national president of the PRI, Alejandro Moreno: “We are going to build a better future in which all voices are taken into account, a Mexico in which the citizenry is an active participant in the great decisions of the country”.

We need that worrying insecurity crisis disappear, that our economy recovers, that the rights to healthto the educationto the living placeto a better quality of life to be consolidated and become a reality.

We need to eliminate the lies, banish the deceit and sanction the looting that the current Morena government carries out through organizations created to take advantage of power.

Our farmers need a solution to the marketing of their crops, the children, women and men with cancer they need to have their medicines free.

It seems incredible to listen to rhetorical speeches from the tenant of National Palacefrom the same scenario every day, whose objective seems to be citizen manipulation, with its analogy of “other data”, which daily violates the Constitution, to its principles and rules; that refuses to admit its mistakes and, even worse, increases public fear with new occurrences that only favor the serious political, economic, and governmental crisis in which we are sunk.

He Broad Front for Mexico It’s our chance to regain freedom, the democracygovernment transparency and missed opportunities.

And it is that while in Brunette the method to entrenched in power is the decision of a single man, the Broad Front for Mexico the method for rescue mexico highlights the role of an active citizenry like never before in the history of our democracy, a plural and diverse route based on the rules of our Constitution. While Morena defrauds the law by calling things differently from what they really are, the Front does not need to violate the Law but to build within its permitted channels. It already arouses envy, palatial anger and even the need to violate neutrality by the henchmen of the 4th misrule.

The decision is yours, it’s mine, it’s ours. Let’s do it for our country. The time has come.

