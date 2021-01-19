Mona Al Hammoudi (Abu Dhabi)

Emphasizing on the UAE’s proactive approach and wise leadership in caring for the health and safety of community members, and in cooperation with the competent authorities, Saqr bin Saif Al Muhairbi, yesterday, implemented a national initiative represented in providing the first dose of the “Covid-19” vaccine in his private council located in Al Bateen. It was received by 140 people in the council.

The initiative was well received by the people of the region who were keen to take the vaccine, in an initiative they considered a great support for the state’s efforts in combating the virus and to facilitate the region’s residents, including senior citizens, and other residents, by providing the vaccine in the vicinity of their residence.

Saqr bin Saif Al-Muhairbi said, “The initiative was implemented in our private council, and that is our duty, and I hope that such initiatives will be implemented by citizens in various locations, especially those far away, so that people accept the vaccination, and thus reach the desired number of community members who have taken the vaccine.”

A citizen receives the vaccine

He stressed that the national initiative that was implemented aims to support the efforts of the state in the first place, and to reduce time and distances for those who want to take the vaccine from the people of the region, who may be some of them hesitant.

He thanked the wise leadership for the unlimited support of the people of the homeland and everyone who lives on this good land, and their concern for their health and safety, and for their walk to safety.

He also thanked the competent authorities in the health sector for their great efforts in providing health services with the highest standards in health facilities and outside, whether in terms of examinations or the introduction of a vaccine.

For his part, Ahmed Al Muhairbi said: We were pleased with the great reception of the vaccine in the Saqr bin Saif Al Muhairbi council from neighbors, people of the region and others.

He added, “We have worked to implement the initiative, in the interest of the health and safety of the elderly and to support the efforts of the state. We have also made sure to take the vaccine as an example to our leaders who were among the first to take the vaccine.” Saeed Siddiq Al Khaja praised the great efforts and organization in the Saqr Bin Saif Al Muhairbi Council, expressing his appreciation and thanks to the wise leadership and the competent authorities for their efforts in order to preserve the health and safety of community members.

Saqr Saif Al Muhairbi

He said, “Praise be to God, we live in a country that God has blessed with the blessing of safety and health, and I wish everyone wellness and safety. Thanks to the wise leadership for their continuous support. They are pride and we support them.”

Al-Khaja urged community members to take the vaccine so that the UAE reaches the first countries to eliminate this pandemic that has affected the whole world.

For his part, Faris Ahmad Al-Hamli expressed his thanks and appreciation to all front-row workers for their great efforts in the interest of preserving the health and safety of community members. He pointed out that the Muhairbi initiative is one of the individual, fruitful national initiatives that support the state’s efforts to combat “Covid-19”.