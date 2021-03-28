A citizen participated in the seizure of a gang that targeted the robbery of a reinforcement tower belonging to the “Etisalat” organization, after he heard a strange sound at night, near his home, so he went out and saw people there. He did not hesitate and went to them. One of them told him that he was an employee of the corporation, but he did not believe, and insisted on checking them. The gang members were afraid and begged him not to inform the police, but he registered the number of the vehicle they used and informed the police after they fled.

The Public Prosecution referred the three defendants who were arrested to a criminal court on charges of robbery at night, after they cut a copper cable and a metal tape, before they fled the scene. The evidence witness (a citizen – 49 years old) said that he was at his home at 12:30 a.m., near the Salmin Mosque in the second area of ​​Al-Qusais, and he heard the sound of a stone falling on his house, so he did not pay him any attention for the first time, but he heard another sound, so he went outside And he realized that the source of the sound was coming from a reinforcement tower belonging to the “Etisalat” organization, and he saw a person at the top of the podium.

He added that the suspicion did not leave him after his return that there was a criminal act taking place, so he returned to the place and saw an old vehicle, moving, and next to it was a tall Asian man, so he asked him about the reason for their presence in the place, and he told him that he was an employee, but the witness did not believe him, and asked him to prove his identity But he refused to show any proof and apologized.

At this moment, another person came down from the top of the reinforcement tower with a bundle of electrical wires in hand, and he realized that they were robbing the tower, and he saw the last person collect wires and equipment and put them in the trunk of the car, and when they saw him they apologized to him and begged him not to inform the police, but he registered the vehicle number and called the police .





