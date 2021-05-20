Hoda Al Tunaiji (Ras Al Khaimah)

For a whole year, he has been present at the National Survey Center in Ras Al Khaimah, working day and night to receive members of the community who wish to conduct the required tests to detect the Covid-19 virus, without fatigue or boredom, in order to respond to the beauty of the homeland and community service.

He is Walid Al Shamsi, a 41-year-old citizen from the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, an employee in the Ras Al Khaimah Customs Department, who says: My work in the department consists of two days of work in the morning and two days in the evening and two days off, and I am at my work in the morning and in the survey center in the evening I volunteer in the morning shift, in my afternoon workday, and so on.

He stated that he works as part of the “Marshall” team at the survey center through the car classification system, which means receiving community members who wish to obtain the various services provided at the center, such as nasal or blood swabs or taking appointments for receiving the Covid-19 vaccine. He added: We then work on putting stickers on the vehicles, and thus directing them to the various service delivery sites to complete their access to them, as a matter of organizing and facilitating the entry of individuals into the center.

He emphasized that this volunteer work, which he started since April last year to complete the day for about a year and two months, stems from his desire to serve members of his community, provide aid and assistance to them, and support the country’s exceptional efforts to confront this global crisis, indicating that he will continue volunteering until reaching the end of the crisis and reaching « Zero hit ».