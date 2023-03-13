Citizen Saleh Al-Dhahouri informed the environmental authorities responsible for the presence of an injured sea turtle in the sea of ​​Dibba Al-Fujairah after he was on a diving trip the day before yesterday, as he noticed that the turtle was unable to move on the surface of the sea, which prompted him to submit a communication to deal with it and preserve its life from by the relevant teams.

Al-Dhuhouri said, “I received a response immediately after contacting the Fujairah Environment Authority and Fujairah Research Center team. The turtle was dealt with and the necessary measures were provided to it to preserve its life and return it to its environment.”

The Fujairah Environment Authority stated that it had responded to a report stating that there was a turtle in Dibba Al-Fujairah, complaining of a problem that prevented it from returning to the sea. A specialized team quickly went to the site and the communication was dealt with professionally, as it was immediately examined and treated.

She indicated that the injured turtle was sent for treatment to the Dubai Turtle Rehabilitation Project in order to release it again into the sea water, praising what Al-Dhahouri did and his positive dealings with living creatures, as he contacted the competent authorities immediately, which reflects his awareness of the importance of turtles to the marine environment.

And she noted that if you notice any living creatures that need help, please contact the official channels of the Fujairah Environment Authority or the toll-free number dedicated to protecting turtles (800887853).