Citizen Saleh Al-Dhahouri informed the responsible environmental authorities of the presence of an injured sea turtle in the sea of ​​Dibba Al-Fujairah, after he was on a diving trip for him, the day before yesterday, as he noticed that the turtle was unable to move on the surface of the sea, which prompted him to submit a communication to deal with it. With her and preserve her life by the competent teams.

Al-Dhuhouri said, “I received a response immediately after contacting the Fujairah Environment Authority and Fujairah Research Center team, and the turtle was dealt with and the necessary procedures were provided to it to preserve its life and return it to its environment.”

The Fujairah Environment Authority stated that it had responded to a report stating that there was a turtle in Dibba Al-Fujairah, complaining of a problem that hindered it from returning to the sea, and a specialized team quickly went to the site, and the communication was dealt with professionally, as it was examined and treated immediately.

She indicated that the injured turtle was sent for treatment within the Dubai Turtle Rehabilitation Project, in order to release it again into the sea water, praising what Al-Dhahouri did and his positive dealings with living creatures, as he contacted the competent authorities immediately, which reflects his awareness of the importance of turtles to the marine environment. .

And she noted that if you notice any living creatures that need help, please contact the official channels of the Fujairah Environment Authority, or the free number dedicated to protecting turtles (800887853).