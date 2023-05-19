A citizen filed a lawsuit in the Fujairah Federal Court against a bank, demanding the recovery of 64 thousand dirhams, which were deducted from her salary on a monthly basis, under the pretext of bank facilities, and she discovered that additional amounts were paid despite the repayment of loans and bank facilities that she obtained.

In detail, the plaintiff stated that she opened a bank account of her own with the defendant 23 years ago and continued to deal with it, noting that she had obtained a set of banking facilities and committed to paying them by deducting them from her salary on a monthly basis, but she was surprised by the presence of compound interest on the facilities that she obtained. which has been paid in advance.

She added that she had asked the bank, in all amicable ways, to recalculate all the facilities she had obtained, but it refused without legitimate justification or legal reason, which prompted her to file a lawsuit demanding the return of the sums that were unlawfully deducted from her.

The court requested the assignment of a banking expert whose task would be to move to the bank to view her bank account from the date it was opened until the time she filed the case to clarify the facilities.

All in terms of the principal of the loan and the interests and how they are calculated, and whether or not the interests were calculated in a legal and regular way, and determining the amounts paid by the plaintiff in these facilities, and indicating the amounts paid in excess by her in favor of the bank.

The bank filed a memorandum in which it demanded the dismissal of the case, while the court decided to assign a banking expert, whose report stated that there were no accounts containing credit facilities against the plaintiff, as they were closed a long time ago and that closing the accounts was a reason for the lack of data on the value of those credit facilities in addition to Because the bank did not provide copies of its documents, the expert was unable to state the value and details of that debt.

The report added that the plaintiff’s accounts were not closed and are still open, and the report concluded that by settling the account between the two parties, the plaintiff deserves an amount of 64 thousand dirhams.

The plaintiff’s representative filed a statement in which he requested the judgment to oblige the bank to pay 64 thousand dirhams to the plaintiff, obliging the bank to hand over the new amounts deposited in her accounts, and obligating him to close all accounts belonging to his client and to hand her a certificate of clearance.

In addition, the Fujairah Federal Court ruled obligating the bank to close the accounts of the plaintiff and obliging it to pay 64 thousand dirhams to her, and to give her a certificate stating her innocence of the loans and facilities granted to her by the bank and which she paid.