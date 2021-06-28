A 19-year-old man died today as a result of his severe injuries after he was involved in a traffic accident on the Khorkhwir road in the north of Ras Al Khaimah, and Ras Al Khaimah Police indicated that they had received a report this morning, stating that a strong accident had occurred and a citizen was injured, as patrols were immediately dispatched. Police and ambulance to the location of the communication. She added that the cause of the accident was the sudden deviation of the vehicle being driven by the citizen, which resulted in him losing control of it and colliding with a pole on the road.

Ras Al Khaimah Police indicated that the body was handed over to its families in preparation for the completion of the burial ceremony according to the established procedures, and the file of the accident was transferred to the competent authorities to complete the necessary legal procedures, adding that all drivers should pay close attention to the road and not be busy with others and abide by traffic instructions so as not to cause accidents The occurrence of traffic accidents and the resulting serious danger to life and property.



