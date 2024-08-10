Citizen Aisha Mohammed Al Tayer created a cartoon character to deal with children with autism spectrum disorder, facilitating their interaction with those around them in an entertaining way, and working to integrate them into society.

Al Tayer explained to “Emarat Al Youm” the idea of ​​the cartoon character that she named “Ilham the Cat”, which was her graduation project at the Higher Colleges of Technology – Girls, Dubai branch, a few months ago, as the idea focuses on finding a language of communication with the child with autism, whose parents find it difficult to deal with him.

She said that she came up with the character of “Ilham the Cat,” which is a cartoon in a simple booklet, by searching for the best way to communicate with children in this category. She found a number of studies showing that they tend to interact with pets more than humans, and then she chose the cat to be the cartoon character.

She added that she chose the name “Inspiration” to indicate the language of communication that the child draws from these drawings with those around him.

Al Tayer, who specialised in graphic design at the College of Applied Media, said that the cartoon character is designed to entertain children and is a means for parents to deal with their child with autism spectrum disorder.

She pointed out that the idea crystallized as a result of her desire to find ways and means that contribute to healing autistic children, even if only in small proportions, and help them express what is going on in their minds and develop their skills in communicating with their families.

She added that the project is based on the idea of ​​linking art to treating the disease, where the cartoon character takes various forms of interaction with the things surrounding the child at home and on the street, such as cars, televisions, and others, so that he can easily communicate what he wants to say to his parents and those around him, by providing them with a card with the thing he wants drawn on it.

Al Tayer pointed out that imaginary cartoon characters arouse curiosity and desire in children, so they resort to talking to them, which is what the character “Ilham the Cat” targets, as it contributes to developing the child’s skills in speaking and communicating with others.

She said that she has written three booklets to enable children with autism spectrum disorder and their families to interact with each other. The first, called “Drawing and Coloring Book,” aims to develop the child’s skills by using paper and pen to color and interact with the drawings in the booklet. The second booklet, called “Get to Know Your Special Child Through Art,” highlights how parents can track their child with autism and observe his interactions with drawings and objects around him. The third booklet, “My Child’s Lover’s Diary,” presents some ideas for ways to deal with a child with autism.

Al Tayer expressed her happiness with the results achieved by her project, “Inspiration Cat,” which exceeded expectations with a number of children with autism spectrum disorder, within four months of its launch, calling on young people to give up their determination, persistence and challenge to transform their ideas into projects that benefit their future and their community at the same time.