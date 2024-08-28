Badriya Al Dhanhani, a citizen, gave up her job as a social worker to devote her time to caring for her son, Zayed Ali Al Naqbi, who suffers from a mental syndrome and autistic traits.

During a long and arduous treatment journey, Badriya faced great challenges, but her determination and resolve did not waver thanks to her dedication, as she succeeded in rehabilitating her son, so that his name became one of the children nominated for integration into schools.

He also started creating his own content on his social media channel.

Badriya began a difficult treatment journey since the birth of her child Zayed, where she faced many difficulties. However, she did not realize that he had a mental syndrome until he was a year and a half old, when she noticed that he did not respond to her calls, and did not walk on his feet like any child his age.

Badria said: “I went to specialized hospitals to better understand my son’s condition. After extensive medical tests, it turned out that he had hearing problems and needed an urgent operation to install stents to remove excess water. Genetic tests also showed that he had a mental syndrome and mild autism traits, which required behavioral, functional, and speech therapy.”

She said that doctors told her that her son would not be able to fully rely on himself due to his disability.

They advised her to integrate him into the nursery, to acquire some skills, but the workers in the nurseries did not adequately understand his disability, so she decided to ask permission from the administration of the school where she worked, to prepare a special place that would be suitable for her son’s nursery, and it was supervised by a specialist.

She added that despite all her efforts, she was unable to reconcile her work with caring for her son, especially with the fits of anger and screaming he suffered from, which prompted her to make a difficult decision, which was to resign from her job and devote herself completely to caring for and rehabilitating her child.

She then began studying specialized academic curricula to develop her son’s skills, and obtained a professional master’s degree in psychological counseling and behavior modification. She greatly benefited from her academic knowledge in qualifying her son Zayed. She indicated that she began to take advantage of the opportunity of his attention to her when he made eye contact with her. She said that she was focusing on his education and development, in preparation for enrolling him in school. She also realized the sensory obstacles he faced, as she noticed that his anger and screaming would calm down as soon as she hugged him, as it was clear that he would not accept hugging anyone other than her.

She confirmed that she was able to rehabilitate Zayed and make him self-reliant and self-sufficient in his personal hygiene without needing anyone to support him.

She later published a book entitled “Pauses with Life” in which she recounts excerpts from her experience with her son Zayed.