The idea concocted by Horacio de la Peña. But this week it became official. With the presence of the former tennis player himself, who has lived in Santiago for many years, a circuit was launched involving 36 tournaments in nine South American countries divided into 12 challengers, 24 ITF World Tours for men and women and two Masters. A crazy and risky idea in the middle of a pandemic? Some of that is there. An invaluable help for new players in the region, so that they can pave their initial path? Much of that there is, too. Agustin Calleri, president of the Argentine Tennis Association, spoke of “a unique opportunity for hundreds of boys and girls … The Legion was born from a very similar circuit. We want this to be a new tennis factory ”.

The tournaments are located in a strategic way. The challengers, for example, are distributed by surfaces following the Grand Slams calendar. In other words, the first weeks will be for brick dust, from April 12 to May 9 (from April 26 to May 2 it will be played in Buenos Aires), and will serve for the Roland Garros preview. Later will come the most audacious bet: a tournament on grass in Florianópolis to have at least a week of preparation for Wimbledon. Then, three more events will serve as a prelude to Flushing Meadows, on concrete. Already in the last part of the year (the last three months) the action will return to the slow courts and Buenos Aires will have a second tournament from December 6 to 12. The Masters will close the circuit in Santiago, from the 13th to the 19th of that month.

Brazil, Bolivia, Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, Uruguay, Chile, Argentina and Paraguay will receive the dreams of hundreds of tennis players. “You have to think of all those kids who travel the world alone, celebrating birthdays far from home, making inhumane efforts to get a point and justify family efforts”said De la Peña. The same one who thought of those guys.