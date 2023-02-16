The actor from Cieza Samuel Buitrago has participated in the filming of the film ‘Christmas in his hands’, a comedy directed by Joaquín Mazón (‘La vida padre’, ‘Cuerpo de élite’) and in which important actors from the national scene take part like Santiago Segura, Ernesto Sevilla and Pablo Chiapella.

The film will be released on December 6 with a Segura who will play Santa Claus. His story asks what would happen if Santa Claus could not keep his appointment with the gifts on Christmas Eve. A father and a son must come together to make Christmas what it has always been.

It is, according to Joaquín Mazón, in statements to ‘Cineconñ’, “a singular Christmas film with which we will enjoy a fun, fast-paced and exciting adventure in which Santa Claus will be an amusing spectator of how our two protagonists, father and son, will try to save Christmas while recovering their connection and complicity.

This young actor from Cieza has been training for the last four years at the Cristina Rota school in Madrid after definitively abandoning his passion for the world of bullfighting, which made him debut as a novillero in the Plaza de Toros de La Deseada de Cieza in 2013.

In 2018 he did the first tests to be an actor in Murcia and after ‘cutting his ponytail’ as a bullfighter that same year. Later he went to Madrid and, among other jobs and while he was studying at Cristina Rota’s school, he was able to participate in the show ‘Katarsis del Tomatazo’ at the hands of María Boto, which at the age of 28 is the longest running show on the Madrid billboard.

Very thankful



“I am very grateful to be able to participate in this great project five years after leaving for Madrid, since it was born as one of the films that could be one of the most successful of the year”, comments Buitrago, who highlights the “extraordinary good treatment that They have given me and, above all, to its director, Joaquín Manzón, a filmmaker with a long career”.