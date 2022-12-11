A Christmas in the South: plot, cast, trailer and streaming of the film on Canale 5

A Christmas in the South is a funny 2016 comedy directed by Federico Marsicano and broadcast this evening, Sunday 11 December 2022, on Canale 5 from 21.20. The film boasts a stellar cast with Massimo Boldi, Biagio Izzo, Paolo Conticini and many others. An ensemble comedy for the whole family. Here is the plot, the cast, the trailer and where to stream A Christmas in the South.

Plot

Peppino, a Milanese carabiniere, and Ambrogio, a Neapolitan florist, together with their beloved wives Bianca and Celeste, celebrate Christmas in the same tourist resort. It is during these holidays that the parents discover that their respective children, Riccardo and Simone, are engaged to two peers: Giulia and Ludovica. All very nice except that the four lovers have never met live! Determined to put an end to this practice of “virtual love”, which they just can’t understand, Peppino and Ambrogio manage to get the boys to participate in the annual meeting event for the users of “Cupid 2.0”, the dating app that has seen love blossom between young people. But for the plan to work, parents will have to participate too! However, the event turns out to be a hellish bedlam where between former virtual users chasing real loves, an infatuated fashion blogger and a complex web influencer, the two couples lose their bearings, putting their marriages and children’s stories in crisis.

A Christmas in the South cast: actors and characters

A stellar cast for this 2016 film broadcast in prime time on Canale 5. Massimo Boldi and Biagio Izzo, Paolo Conticini and Anna Tatangelo among the protagonists. Here are all the actors and their characters played:

Massimo Boldi as Peppino Colombo

Biagio Izzo as Ambrogio Esposito

Anna Tatangelo: Eva

Paolo Conticini: Leo

Debora Villa: Bianca Colombo

Barbara TabitaCeleste Esposito

Enzo Salvi: Checco

Loredana De NardisBrigitta

Simone PacielloSimone Esposito

Riccardo Dose: Riccardo Colombo

Gianluca Mech: Psychiatrist

Giulia Penna: Julia

Ludovica Bizzaglia: Ludovica

Emanuele De Nicolò: Beautician

Paola Caruso: Andrew

Giuseppe Giacobazzi: Priest

Marco Di Gioia: Director of the Resort

Trailer

Below is the official trailer of the film A Christmas in the South, in prime time on Canale 5 on 11 December 2022 from 21.20.

Streaming and live TV

Where to see the film A Christmas in the South on TV? The film is broadcast on Canale 5 tonight, Sunday 11 December 2022, starting at 21.20. The Mediaset flagship network is broadcast on the fifth channel of your digital terrestrial or on Sky 105. You won’t be at home when the film airs but don’t want to miss it for the world? No problem: it’s also available in streaming. Where is it? Obviously up Mediaset Play, the Biscione platform that allows you to see all the programs that are broadcast on the Mediaset networks also on PCs, smartphones and tablets. To take advantage of Mediaset Play, you just need to log in – it’s completely free – with an email or a social account and then choose the live broadcast of the channel you are interested in from the menu. In this case, Canale 5. On the platform, some contents are also available on demand, and therefore at any time.