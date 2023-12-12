Christmas is a time of peace, love, family, multiple meals and, if you have to take care of them, also organizing menus that everyone likes, shopping and spending hours in the kitchen. Luckily, there are more and more options for those who want to go directly to the part of love and peace without stepping foot in the kitchen: quality seafood that arrives home already cooked, dishes that are prepared at the table such as raclette wave fondue and the boards, perfect for the aperitif (or the predessert if we talk about cheese). The sausages are a classic. David Aragón, store product selector gourmet Petramora recommends combining different types: “The acorn-fed ham or shoulder will undoubtedly be the differential value in a good board. From here, we select loin, chorizo ​​and salchichón of the same quality for a basic table, to which we can add morcón, blood sausage or bacon.” If you opt for smoked fish, it is good to remember that there is life beyond salmon. Carla Rodamilans, co-owner of Rooftop Smokehouse, says that they rely on “the semi-wild sea bass from Aquanaria, the Pyrenean trout or the Cantabrian anchovies with smoked butter.” [ganadoras de tres estrellas en los Great Taste Awards 2023]”, which he recommends combining with “a pickle or lemon zest.” It is essential to let them cool and air out, accompany them with sourdough bread, playing with crunchy textures such as peaks and regañás, add some toasted nuts and fill the glasses to toast (without anyone suffering in case the turkey dries out in the oven).

Caterina Barjau

01. An appetizer for all tastes

A combination of sausages, cured meats and smoked fish in different formats can give a lot of play when opening the meal, since it can be prepared in advance and adapted to the preferences of the guests. Loin (8.90 euros for 70 grams), salami (4.90 euros for 70 grams), chorizo ​​(3.95 euros for 70 grams) and ham (15.50 euros for 70 grams), all acorn-fed and 100% Iberian from Carrasco Ibericos; Casalba sliced ​​Wagyu beef jerky (21.90 euros per 100 grams); blown bread (3.20 euros for 120 grams) and rustic country peaks (3.10 euros for 150 grams) from Espiga Blanca, all for sale in Petramora. Trout (9.95 euros for 80 grams), Aquanaria semi-wild sea bass (16.50 euros for 100 grams) and smoked piparinas (6.95 for a 65-gram jar), Cantabrian anchovies coated in butter lightly smoked with oak wood ( 14.50 euros for 90 grams) from Rooftop Smokehouse.

Caterina Barjau

02. Cooked seafood, ready to eat

Good seafood cooked to perfection requires no more preparation than taking it out of the refrigerator with enough time to eat it at room temperature, without sauces or accompaniments. Emilio Louro, from the artisanal, fair and sustainable fishmonger Fresco y del Mar, currently delivers hundreds of kilos to your home in this convenient format, and tells us a secret about one of his most popular seafood: “Although the female crab has large fans thanks to the coral and the eggs that it has in the broth, inside the shell, the flavor of the meat of the male – which has larger legs and claws – is more intense.” Crab (24 euros per kilo), spider crab (28 euros per kilo), crabs (44 euros per kilo) and shrimp (from 50 euros per kilo) from Ría de Muros and Noia, sea ox (26 euros per kilo) of the Costa da Morte. (frescoydelmar.com).

Caterina Barjau

03. 'Raclette', the pleasure of cooking at the table

Pickles and boiled potatoes—they can be baked to add crunch—are the most important part of this Swiss specialty. Lucía and Clara Diez, in charge of the Madrid cheese factory Formaje, recommend accompanying it with cured meat, salchichón or other charcuterie options. “Other accompaniments that are a little more exotic and less known would be figs, tomatoes, kale, arugula, a good cooked ham, mushrooms in vinaigrette, pears or a lamb's lettuce salad,” they point out, while recommending having the pepper mill on hand to brighten everything. The Formaje Raclette Edition Pack consists of natural, smoked, peppered, truffle and morbier raclette for four people (one kilo in total), 34.95 euros (formaje.com).

Caterina Barjau

04. A cheese board as a 'pre-dessert'

“To prepare a beautiful cheese board, the first thing you should select is a support, a board – or several – made of wood, stone or ceramic, whichever you like best, and some knives for the different cheeses or, at least, knives that cut well!”, advise Lucía and Clara Diez. “We usually leave some cheeses whole, or partially cut to create a more dynamic and fun table, where diners cut the cheese they want to try; “This way, if there is any left over, it will be easier to preserve it for the next meeting.” It is important to take the cheese out of the refrigerator so that it can cool for about 30 minutes before consumption; Accompanying it with some seasonal fruit and nuts will not only provide contrasts in flavor and texture, but also color. The Petit de Formaje Christmas board includes caramel, Le Barisien, Manchego, 24-month-ripened Comté and Stilton cheeses, as well as crackers and jam, and costs 55.90 euros.

Caterina Barjau

05. Chocolate 'fondue', a sweet ending

The quality of the raw material is key in this dessert: Raquel González, founder of the Kaitxo specialty chocolate and coffee firm, recommends choosing a highly fluid chocolate, such as couverture, so that it works well in this format. “We can add both butter and liquid cream, even a good olive oil in which to spread croutons with a touch of salt, or coconut fat, which can give it a very interesting texture when it cools.” For dipping, your options are fresh, dehydrated or freeze-dried fruit, especially pineapple or mango with a touch of chilli on the chocolate. Also “walnuts, Brazilian coconuts, pretzels, dates, hard meringues, croutons or even French fries (chips): the options are almost endless,” says the expert. For our fondue for four we have used 250 grams of Ecuador Manabi 75% cocoa couverture chocolate from Kaitxo (10 euros for a 250 gram package, upon request at [email protected]) and 100 grams of fresh whipping cream. Heat over very low heat, mix and bring to the table on the stove.

Thanks Tableware and kitchenware InimitableWare (inimitableware.com)

