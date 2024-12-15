A Christmas Carol: the ghosts of poverty

On December 16, 2005, Rosario Endrinal was sleeping in an ATM in Barcelona when two young men came in to attack her. He managed to throw them out, but hours later they returned with a minor carrying a can of solvent. They threw it on top of him and set it on fire. His murder was the first hate crime recognized as aporophobia, and changed the law in Spain.

In this program in collaboration with EAPN, the European network to Fight Poverty and Social Exclusion in Spain, we will tell a Christmas story in which several ghosts will reveal to us the past, present and future of discrimination against people in situations of poverty in our country.

With Ruth Caravanteshead of Advocacy at EAPN in Spain, and Sergio Fanjuljournalist for El País and author of “La España invisible”, we will analyze what aporophobia is and how it has taken root in society. Kai Hernandez and mercedes They will explain to us the consequences it leaves on its victims and how they have converted their own experience into activism. AND Susana Gisbert, Prosecutor for Hate Crimes and Against Discrimination in Valencia, will tell us how aporophobia is prosecuted judicially.