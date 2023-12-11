Fire in the urban genre! Austin Santos, better known as Archangelsurprised all his fans this Sunday, December 10, by launching 'Merry Christmas 8'. This is a 'shootout' against Anuel AA, who started this exchange by publishing a post in which he insults the 'Maravilla'. The song is full of strong references to other artists and personal attacks, including the term 'chota'. But what does it mean and why is it repeated throughout the song? Discover these and other details in the following note.

What is the meaning of 'chota' in Puerto Rico?

The word 'chota' It has different meanings in Latin American countries; but, in the Puerto Rican context, typical of the singers Archangel and Anuel, This term refers to a person loose-mouthed, gossipy, informer or snitch.

Anuel and Arcángel have been sending hints to each other on social networks for a long time. Photo: diffusion

This adjective was used by the 'Wonder' in the bar: “I'm the eye of the ouija, you hear, vermin? You don't notice that she has a 'chota' raising your daughter”alluding that the American rapper 6ix9ine Now he is in a relationship with the Dominican Yailín The Most Viralex-partner and mother of the baby Anuel AA.

In addition, Austin also pointed out that the author of 'Richer than Yesterday' would be facing a fentanyl addictiona very powerful drug used as an analgesic (to relieve pain) and anesthetic, which is 100 times stronger than morphine and 50 times more powerful than heroin.

Why do they call 6ix9ine 'chota'?

Daniel Hernández, better known as Tekashi 6ix9ineis an American rapper who, in the past, was friends with Anuel AAwith whom he collaborated on two songs in 2018. The dispute with this singer of Mexican descent began in 2019: he it was under arrest for gang-related matters In New York. Nevertheless, managed to obtain freedom after collaborate with the Police and incriminate two of his former colleaguesthat is to say, 'choteó'.

In this regard, this act is considered unforgivable on the 'street', according to several artists of the genre, especially those who have spent time in prison away from their families. For them, It is preferable to serve the sentence rather than accuse someonehence anyone who does so will automatically be crossed out and considered undesirable..

Anuel is related to this mess, since, before 6ix9ine's statement, both were friends; however, distanced themselves due to their 'street codes'. For this reason, Tekashi felt betrayed and exposed it on various Hispanic programs; Thus, a feud ensued. The conflict worsened in the last year, since now The Mexican maintains a relationship with the Puerto Rican's ex-partner and in a certain wayis involved in raising his daughter, who was born a few months ago.

How did the feud between Anuel and Arcángel begin?

With an evident distance between both parties, Austin declared in several interviews that he did not maintain any type of friendship with Anuel, although he did not consider him his enemy either. For his part, the other artist constantly posted ironic images mentioning Austin. The tension reached its peak with Anuel's recent post, in which he expressed:

“SOLD OUT concert in Washington DC and you, Arcángel, waiting for Bad Bunny to sing you in a song so you can revive your career”wrote the creator of the phrase 'Real Hasta la Muerte'.

Post made by Anuel where he attacks Arcángel. Photo: capture Instagram

This post triggered the response of the 'Maravilla' with the tirade 'Merry Christmas 8', although it is presumed that The problems had been going on for some time, related to Anuel's contractual breakup with his former manager. Frabian Eliwho is also the husband of Arcángel's sister.

Arcángel and Anuel with Frabian Eli. Photo: LR/broadcast composition

What does 'bugarrón' mean in the Dominican Republic?

In Cuba and the Dominican Republic, the word 'bugarrón' colloquially refers to a man who sodomizes or penetrates another, in a clear allusion to wanting to insult a person for their sexual orientation. This is mentioned in the tirade 'FN8', in the following verse: “He has no credibility since you paid to get into the heat. Who are the gods? One is a jerk, the other is a bugger”.

In this part, the insult is directed towards Ozuna, who has an album with Anuel called 'Los dios'. The origin of the reference to this segment is that, in previous years, a video of the singer in a gay pornography tape was leaked.

What other artists are referenced in 'FN8'?

According to various YouTubers who have reacted to Arcángel's new song, in 'Feliz Navidad 8' references are made to artists such as 6ix9ine, Rochy RD, ElDominio and Ozuna. For example, the verse: “In the DR I always walk with a gun in hand (Mano), because I have a countryman who is a worm (Gusano). Bastard, I will never shake your hand again (Neverland), because you are the Dominican R Kelly ( Pedophile; wuh)”is directed for Rochy RD, since Austin has Dominican nationality through both of his parents, despite being born in the United States.