What a masterpiece

60 kilos of dark chocolate to make an F1: the world pastry star in seven days Amaury Guichon he chiseled component by component a single-seater of the greatest automotive formula. “My favorite part is the front wing”Guichon wrote in the description accompanying the video on Youtube.

Of distant Italian origins too – his grandfather was from Venice – Amaury Guichon has dual French and Swiss citizenship. During his cooking studies in Thonon-les-Baines, France, Amaury discovered his immense passion for pastry making and decided to follow a two-year apprenticeship in Geneva, Switzerland, during which he won first place in numerous local competitions, thus getting noticed by established chefs.

The professional turning point takes place at Paris at the prestigious Maison Lenôtre. In 2010 he was named one of the best young apprentice pastry chefs in the Paris region by the MOF (Meilleures Ouvriers de France) organization. Having obtained his specialization diploma in pastry making, Amaury worked for a year at the Lenôtre boutique in Cannes, on the French Riviera, with the role of deputy director, apprentice instructor and teacher for the amateur section. After 'Best Apprentice in France'for the first time in 2012 he found himself competing with professional chefs, winning the regional competition 'Délices de la Méditerranée' organized by the famous chef Yves Thuriès. He then moved to Paris to take up the role of “boutique director and product research and development manager” at Hugo & Victor.

In 2013 he took part in the television show 'Qui sera le prochain Grand Patissier'winning third place: it is an important moment for Amaury's career, finally noticed both by the general public and by the important judges of the broadcast, including Christophe Michalak, Christophe Adam, Pierre Marcolini and Philippe Urraca. Global fame arrived in 2016 thanks to the world of social networkswhen his assistant opens a profile for him on Instagram: here Amaury starts posting his videos in “comment faire” mode and sharing his infinite passion for pastry making without filters. The Guichon phenomenon is now unstoppable: his posts are highly appreciated by professionals and enthusiasts and quickly reach millions of views.