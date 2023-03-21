Chivas de Guadalajara returned to their reality after the National Classic this weekend. El Rebaño Sagrado was outclassed from start to finish by Club América and lost by a score of 2-4 at Akron Stadium. The rojiblancos did not look solid and focused as they had throughout the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX. The position of the box led by Veljko Paunovic surprised locals and strangers and was not effective.
Ramón Morales, legend of Chivas de Guadalajara, criticized the performance of the rojiblancos on Saturday March 18 and went hard against the players. ‘Ramoncito’, who is considered one of the last idols of the club, criticized the lack of personality and character of the Sacred Flock to seek the result against America.
“When you really LOVE something, you automatically show it and respect it with pride and balls. Good night”
– Ramon Morales on Twitter
In the run-up to the Clásico Nacional, the legendary former Chivas player spoke about the importance of the rojiblancos players having an identity with the club and knowing what colors they are defending.
“Yes you can teach (the players) and recognize what shirt they are wearing, what history that shirt has and from there, you respect the rival. But you defend your shirt and when you enter the field of play, when you are outside, inside, when When the game is over, regardless of what happens, the shirt has to be well on. You can understand that.”
– Ramón Morales on his love for Chivas
Chivas’ next challenge will be against Atlas in the Clásico Tapatío on Saturday, April 1 at the Jalisco Stadium.
