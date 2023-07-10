If we launch a survey to find out what is the most recurring dream of all Mexicans, we will surely coincide with dreams related to soccer.
Along with seeing the Mexican team as world champion, the average Mexican dreams of making his debut in the First Division. However, very few succeed. And those who do, are lucky ones who seem to have no right to complain. That is why it is difficult to believe that someone who reached everyone’s goal has thought of retiring shortly after debuting.
But this was just what happened to the chiquete orozcowho debuted on July 30, 2021 in a match between Chivas and Puebla, and a family tragedy made him seriously consider hanging up his boots before making a name for himself on the top circuit.
“It was very difficult to assimilate. The day I debuted, my dad was in the hospital, he had already lost consciousness and all that. So, they were difficult situations. When I find out that he passed away, the truth is I am not going to lie, leaving football passed through my mind. When he died, I no longer saw why I continued if he was no longer there,” said El Chiquete in an interview for TUDN.
Currently Orozco, with only 21 years of age, is considered one of the best central defenders in the Mexican championship. Since his debut, he has played more than forty games in which he has scored two goals and three assists. He is a great prospect, he has everything to establish himself in the First Division, reach the national team and, why not, aspire to an opportunity in European football.
We tend to idealize footballers so much that at a certain point we forget that they are human beings. What happened to Chiquete was very similar to what Carlos Tévez experienced, who decided to retire from soccer for exactly the same reason, with the difference that Orozco was just beginning to live the dream, while Carlitos had already come a long way.
Regardless of what Chiquete achieves in the world of soccer, the courage to not give up and keep fighting is a gesture that his father, from wherever he is, surely applauded him until he got tired.
