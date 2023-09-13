Look, that makes a difference. 215 hp extra through a chip (and admittedly, some small mods).

Coincidentally, yesterday we were talking about two fat Germans. The BMW E60 with compressor from ESS and Faulke raised some eyebrows. Yes, they are very big cars. But a 15-year-old 545i or 550i equipped with a compressor kit costing 5 grand. Isn’t that asking for trouble a bit? As my mechanic always says: it would be better to spend that 5 grand on maintenance and there will still be plenty of things to do. In short, the proverbial mopping with the tap open.

But what you can also do is buy a fat German that already has a mechanical compressor on it. That saves a lot of work. The Mercedes E55 AMG, for example, has one. However, it is a bit at its maximum in terms of capacity.

That is not the case with the Audi A6 3.0 TFSI. That engine was developed as a replacement for the naturally aspirated 3.2 V6 on the one hand and in the future as a successor to the 4.2 V8 on the other. With powers ranging from 272 hp to 354 hp, they were already quite powerful from the factory, but the engines are set very modestly. So with a few modifications you can get more, much more power out of it.

HS Motorsport proves that. That tuners from Eching near Munich have an Audi A6 3.0 TFSI from the previous generation (4H for intimates). We’ll start with the engine, because that’s the coolest thing about the car. With some mild adjustments (intake, exhaust, intake pipe, ECU and pulley), the power has increased from 300 hp to 515 hp! That’s an extra 215 hp! The torque increased accordingly, from 400 Nm to 670 Nm! These are huge increases over what the engine does as standard. The electronics of the S Tronic gearbox have been adjusted and respond faster than before.

Very big brakes (really big)

In terms of exterior changes, the Audi A6 from HS Motorsport should suit your taste. We didn’t need that entire Maxton sticker set. Maxton is a plastic specialist for splitters, skirts, spoiler lips and the like. It is excellent quality, but not exactly high quality or suitable for such a chic Audi A6. The wheels are from ‘Elegance Wheels’, model FF440. They are 10 inches wide and 20 inches in diameter and fitted with 265/30 20 tires from Toyo.

Behind the rims you see very thick brakes, which come from the Audi S8. The discs are 400 mm at the front (yes, 400!) and 365 mm at the rear. This car is equipped with air suspension, which is why it is a bit lower. All parameters of the RS6 seem to have been applied. We are curious. An RS6 is low, but not that low. Finally, a sports exhaust system has been installed like a liter of vanilla sauce on the apple strudel.

The undersigned can understand that, because the A6 with this engine sounds very discreet as standard. You can of course also order all parts separately from the Ladies and Herren of HS Motorsport. Now we just have to find an A6 with a three-liter compressor engine.

