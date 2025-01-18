People who go to live in other countries soon begin to see the differences between the one that has welcomed them and their own. If they have also lived in more than two places, these comparisons may have even more nuances. Among foreigners who come to Spain to live, it is very common to talk about the culture, the way people interact, or the gastronomy. In this case Jiaping, a young Chinese resident in our country and known for participating in Masterchef and collaborating in Zapeando, has spoken in the podcast ‘It sounds like a Chinese’ in a more global way about what life is like in Spain and about the lifestyle. .Related news standard No A Chinese woman in Spain clarifies the origin of the Asians who come to our country: “I don’t even want to imagine it” ABC standard No An Australian in Spain does not believe the way we insult: “It’s quite …» A. Cabeza The quality of life in Spain, according to Jiaping “After so much time living in Spain and traveling to many more places, I have realized that Spain has a good quality of life,” he points out forcefully. The young woman confirms this opinion to despite the complaints he often hears from other people: «I went to America, to China too… if you want to achieve the same standard of living as Spain […] This is not so easy to achieve in another country. Among the reasons he gives to defend his opinion are “good food”, that “most people are very nice” or “it’s sunny, it’s good weather.” He also emphasizes that he considers Spain to be “a very civilized country.” “There is such a good atmosphere, with any age you can go, at any time, even the retired lady to the disco,” he comments. In this sense, Jiaping explains that living according to all these conditions in other places in the world “costs another figure.” “For me, Spain is an ideal place to live, I want people to value that part, which is a super safe country.” », he explains. Likewise, another factor to highlight for this young Chinese woman is Social Security: “You don’t worry as much as in other countries, if you don’t have money you can’t go see the doctor. That is not going to happen in Spain. Rate it. Many people have reacted to the video and shared their opinion in the comments. “We are not aware of what we have,” says one user. Another says that after five years in Germany she decided to return “without a doubt” and it is when you leave that you really fall into what it is like to live in Spain. Some are a little more pessimistic and claim that despite being a country with a great quality of life, people lived even better before or remember that the health system is paid for with taxes.

