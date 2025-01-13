01/13/2025



Updated at 12:41 p.m.





Moving to another country is one of the most complicated decisions a person can make. It means leaving behind your family, your friends, your home and, in general, your entire environment.

The reasons why a citizen changes territory are usually very varied. There are those who look for more job opportunities or just want to be in a place that offers a higher quality of life. In any case, arriving at a totally new place will always cause us some surprises.

This is what happened to Angel and Ana. They both left their town in ChinaQingtian, to carve out his future in Spain. In it podcat Sounds like Chinesethey tell what was the first thing they thought when they set foot in our country.

The first impression that two Chinese people got from Spain

Ángel has been very sincere and has revealed what he thought of both Spain and other European countries the first time he visited them. “It gave me the impression that they had many more resources”he maintains.









The Chinese details his experience. «We have a restaurant. The first night was arriving and opening all the soda cans. For me that was incredible,” he says.

Ana, for her part, says that she came when she was seven years old, specifically to Barcelona. «I saw it as a very developed city, with new buildings…»he indicates. The young woman assures that her town was very different, since there were only fields and old houses. “It was a very clear contrast,” he emphasizes.

However, both consider that China has evolved a lot in a very short time.