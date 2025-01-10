The differences between Chinese and Spanish culture are very significant and cover different areas such as values, customs, communication, gastronomy or the way of understanding life in society.

The disparities between both countries are a reflection of the particularities of two civilizations with very different traditions. In particular, Chinese culture is deeply influenced by Confucianism, Taoism and Buddhismwhich promote values ​​such as harmony and collectivism.

In this way, in China family and community They are usually more important than individual interests. In Spanish culture, on the other hand, values ​​are deeply linked to Catholic Christianity, which influences aspects such as the family. However, there is also a marked individualism.

In this sense, Shun Lina young Chinese man who lives in Spain and often compares both cultures on his social networks, has commented on the differences in education and mentality between the two countries.









The opinion of a Chinese about education in Spain

«In Spain they ask you ‘How are you?’In China they ask you ‘What have you eaten?’», begins the content creator, who has more than 500,000 followers on his TikTok account (@sifushun). According to the young Chinese, this reflects “a great strategy and a great mentality of each culture.”

And, as he explains, the history of Europe is marked by conquest: «You have to invade to grow». On the other hand, in China “agriculture was promoted much earlier”, which directly affected the mentality of the Asian country: “It was about sowing, about conciliating others, about conciliating yourself.”

Thus, according to the Chinese content creator, in Spain “they see growth in confrontation”,while in China, due to the influence of the philosophy of Confucius and the values ​​of the Zhou dynasty that have been transmitted from generation to generation, “they see growth in the conciliationin mutual respect.

In another video, Shun Lin highlights another detail that is also a sign of the differences between both countries: «A Chinese person eats with round tablea European with square table. “A European likes to have things separated and a Chinese puts a bunch of plates in the middle and everyone shares.”

«It doesn’t mean that we always have to separate things. Can take advantage of every mindset: separate toxic people on a square table, who are of no use to you, but always have a round table with generous people, who are worthwhile and who agree with your values,” he concludes.