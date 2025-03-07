03/06/2025



Updated 03/07/2025 at 10: 45h.





The Chinese community He has not stopped growing in the last decades in Spain, to the point that the number of citizens born in China living in our country has multiplied by 16 since 1998, from about 12,000 to more than 200,000 today, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

In this sense, the Chinese community is an important part of the current population in Spain. However, they exist marked differences between the culture of both countries That, sometimes, they suppose an important clash and attract attention.

The disparities between the two countries cover different areas such as values, customs, communication, gastronomy or the way of understanding life in society and is a reflection of the peculiarities of two civilizations with very different traditions.

In particular, Chinese culture is deeply influenced by confucianism, Taoism and Buddhism, which promote values ​​such as harmony and collectivism. However, in Spanish culture, values ​​are deeply linked to Catholic Christianity, which influences aspects such as family. However, there is also a marked individualism.









The differences between China and Spain when paying the account in the bars

In this sense, a young Chinese has highlighted a striking difference between both cultures in a very common act such as Pay the account in a bar. In a video posted on your account of Tiktok (@jiajunyin3), the creator of content, who lives in Barcelona, ​​explains what is the difference between the two countries.

«We do something that is not done much in China and it is that of pay together separately», Says the young man, referring to each person for their part, individually.

And this custom of paying separately, so normalized in Spain, is not common in China where, explains the creator of content, “What is done a lot is to invite”. “I invite you now, tomorrow you invite me and the other day I don’t know who,” he says.

«One thing we have learned from people from here, that young people use it, for example, is that of Share and distribute the account, And it seems fabulous, ”he continues to explain the young man.

In humor tone, the content creator counts that in China, both before and now, People “fought to see who paid”. “I swear, it is spectacular,” says the creator of content, with laughter.

«I am normally the one who does not fight, but looks there. My friend tells me ‘I invite you’, I say ‘no, no, I invite me’. He tells me ‘insist’, and I say ‘ok, If you insist … I have tried. ‘ He had nothing casually and you were insistent in paying … », he jokes.