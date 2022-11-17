Xu Yangon was accused of playing a leading role in a five-year plan backed by the Chinese state to steal trade secrets from airlines, most notably General Electric Aviation, the world’s leading manufacturer of aircraft engines, and the French Safran Group, which worked with the first company to develop an engine.

Xu was one of 11 Chinese nationals, including two intelligence officers, named in an October 2018 indictment in federal court in Cincinnati, Ohio, where GE Aviation is headquartered.

He was arrested in April 2018 in Belgium, where he was apparently lured to carry out an intelligence operation, as he was planning to secretly meet with a General Electric employee.

He was extradited to the United States, where he was brought to trial and convicted in a jury trial on November 5, 2021, of attempted economic espionage, attempted theft of trade secrets, and two counts of conspiracy in connection with the file.

“Xu targeted US airlines, recruited employees to travel to China, and requested classified information, all on behalf of the government of the People’s Republic of China,” the Justice Department said in a statement.

“This case sends a clear message: We will hold anyone who attempts to steal American trade secrets to account,” said Ohio federal attorney Kenneth Parker.