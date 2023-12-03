The ‘Chincras operation’ of the Civil Guard was going to be another operation against the clandestine cultivation of marijuana in industrial warehouses in the province of Guadalajara, which in recent years has become one of the epicenters of the production of this drug in Spain.

But the agents’ surprise was threefold. Firstly, inside the ship a plantation was found, one of the largest discovered in the province, with 9,000 plants. Secondly, officials discovered an underground infrastructure never before seen in Spain, with a 15-meter-long tunnel excavated to connect the plantation to the electrical grid. And finally, this whole network is the work of the Chinese mafias, which until now had not been involved in this type of ‘business’.

There, inside that tunnel, specialists from the Organized Crime and Anti-Drug Team of the Guadalajara Civil Guard found three of those responsible for this ‘indoor’ plantation (all Chinese) hidden, installed in a warehouse dedicated to the export of food. and that for months he had been in the sights of officials.

Images of the ‘narco tunnel’.



Civil Guard





As reported this Sunday by the Ministry of the Interior, during the course of the investigations it was found that, several months after the ship was rented, apparently no commercial activity was being carried out, but it was found that several people of Chinese origin unloaded a multitude of plasterboard panels and other materials possibly intended for the installation of a marijuana plantation.

Huge infrastructure



Last Tuesday, a search was carried out, authorized by the head of the Investigative Court number 4 of Guadalajara, in an industrial warehouse in an industrial estate in Cabanillas del Campo, in Guadalajara. And there the agents of the Citizen Security Unit of the Command (USECIC) located the enormous infrastructure of the plantation, which included a facility to grow the plants valued at 36,000 euros.

On the ground floor of the ship there was a perfectly equipped kitchen where they stored a large amount of food in refrigerators and freezers, as well as hygiene products, enough to last several months without going outside the facility.

The Guadalajara Civil Guard carried out proceedings for the arrest of three people, of Chinese nationality, aged between 40 and 57 years of age, as alleged perpetrators of a crime against public health, fraud of electrical fluid and belonging to a group. criminal. This operation remains open, so the possibility of more arrests in relation to these events is not ruled out.