Spain is a highly admired country for many reasons, although surely above all its heritage and culture, good climate and gastronomy stand out. Spanish culinary culture, with all its regional variants and thanks to the wide variety of existing raw materials (from garden products to first-class meats and fish), is precisely one of its most applauded aspects. For this reason, it is common for When you are in our country, whether temporarily for tourism or temporary work or because you have settled here in search of a new life, you are dazzled by our dishes and come to question whether they are better than those in your country of origin. Now a popular Chinese-Andalusian ‘tiktoker’ has given his opinion on the matter. This is the well-known ‘Sevillian Chinese’, a young man born in the Asian giant who has spent a good part of his life in Seville. There he runs a bazaar and for years he has been telling, with a funny Andalusian accent, all kinds of curiosities about it on his popular profile @elchinosevillano. “Much more variety” One of his most memorable videos is the one he made comparing Spanish food with China. The publication, in which he only answered a follower’s question in a few words, is from two years ago but continues to generate a lot of interest, to the point that it has more than 11 million views. The young man had been asked about his favorite type of food, whether Spanish, Chinese or a mix of the two. “Well, if I tell you the truth, I like both,” he began his video, in which the ‘tiktoker’ appears with his typical particular style. That said, he points out that he still prefers Chinese food, which he sees as “more for everyday use” because, as he points out, “it has much more variety and many more flavors.” However, before finishing the video he remembers one of the most applauded foods in Spain. «From the Spanish… the ham… don’t let them take away my ham! “, ends the short video, which years later continues to delight the ‘tiktokers’. Related news standard No A food safety expert points out the vegetable that she never consumes to take care of her health: “It has a high risk of…” Jorge Standard blacksmith No A Frenchwoman who lives in Spain points out the things she prefers about our country: “It has been a big change” María AlbertSeveral Internet users have applauded “that güeno ham…”. “It’s just the ham… the potato omelette… the cachopo… bua bua,” highlights an Internet user who confesses that she also really likes Chinese food. Furthermore, another user has remarked that, given that the variety of Chinese food stands out, “we will have to try the real thing, not what they sell in the restaurants here…”.

