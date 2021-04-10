A user of the Chinese portal Sina assessed Russians’ preferences for meat, saying that many of them are “shocking.” Writes about this “Inosmi”.

He said that meat is much more popular in Russia than in China, and the way it is cooked and consumed can cause shock. So, Russian kebab is completely different from Chinese kebabs.

“It is measured in kilograms, these are by no means small skewers with pieces of meat. To make the meat fatty and juicy, it is baked on steel skewers, ”said the Chinese.

The netizen also recalled lard, from which “a lump in the throat rises”, but in Russia it is a “wonderful delicacy”, and the use of venison by the inhabitants of the Far North.

The author of the publication concluded that after looking at Russian culinary recipes, there is nothing surprising in why Russians are called “warlike people.”

Earlier, an American, who has lived in Russia for five years, described his surprise at the first visit to the store. He noted that the saleswoman’s indifference was an unusual experience for him. He explained that in the United States, the salary of sellers depends on the number of customers served or on the amount of purchases they make, so service workers try to be as polite as possible.