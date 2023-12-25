A Chinese man moved to Russia and named the features of the country that make his compatriots envy. His words are quoted by a Russian traveler in her personal blog on the platform “Zen”.

So, in a conversation with a girl, a Chinese man named Zhang called Russia the freest country in the world. “Any Chinese will envy a Russian and how freely he lives and breathes,” he shared. “Here I can be myself and do what I want.”

A native of the Middle Kingdom added that there he lacked communication with the outside world, because the world Internet and social networks in China are closed, and local residents use internal services. “I like that here in Russia I can meet and communicate with other foreigners,” Zhang said.

The Chinese also noted that the environmental situation in Russia is many times better than in China. He was also delighted by the nature of Siberia. Zhang said that he now dreams of traveling the entire country by train.

In addition, the guest from China praised the quality of Russian food. “They have already written me a huge list of products that they are asking me to bring from Russia as a delicacy: sausage, candy, cheese, caviar, dumplings, alcoholic drinks, cone jam and pickles,” Zhang concluded.

