In recent years we have seen how many Chinese have made the decision to leave your country to start a new life in Spain. Some of them have moved to our cities in search of work and economic improvements.

One of the sectors where these citizens have found the most job opportunities is in the hospitality. Therefore, it is not surprising that in your neighborhood there is at least one Chinese food restaurant or a bazaar.

Both businesses are very sacrificialsince you have to dedicate a large amount of time to them. This confirms it @jiajunyin3a Chinese man who currently resides in Spain and is known on social networks as El Chico Mercadona. Its content focuses on telling curiosities about the culture and customs of the Asian giant. In one of his videosthe boy explains Why does it seem that the Chinese live in their premises?since they spend many hours a day there. This has been his response.





The reason why bazaar owners live near their businesses, according to a Chinese The Mercadona Boy He points out that it is very normal for Chinese people to live close to their jobs. «The bosses of the bazaar below your house are probably your neighbors»he assures. In fact, he has set the example of his own family. “When my parents have opened a store, they have always looked for a nearby apartment,” he says. The young man reveals the reason why the Chinese make this decision: “They want to go down, work, go up, eat, go down, work, have dinner, sleep, get up, go down, work… That’s how they are.” El Chico Mercadona maintains that the same thing happens with bars. «When they earn money, they rent or buy a house nearby to do this. It’s spectacular,” he concludes.

