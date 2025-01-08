In recent years we have seen how spanish cities They have been filled with Chinese supermarkets. The truth is that these are gaining great popularity. Although there are people who prefer to go to their trusted place, there are others who dare to enter this site to get some Asian products.

However, sometimes the task of make purchases in these stores It can get more complicated than necessary. This is because most items are still very unknown to us. We don’t really know what kind of food they are and, furthermore, the descriptions appear in Chinese. This causes us to walk through the aisles without really knowing what to add to our basket.

For this reason, Your Erica Chinese who currently lives in Barcelona, ​​has shared a video on social networks in which he explains What do the citizens of your country really buy in these establishments?.

The products to buy in Asian supermarkets, according to a Chinese

Your Eric has made a list of the products that a Spaniard should buy in an Asian supermarket. “It doesn’t mean that you’re going to like everything, but It’s what the real Chinese choose.“, says.









On the one hand, the young man explains that there are a lot of cookiesbut clarifies that you have to look at a doll which is in the packaging. «Indicate if they are sweet or salty. You also have a spicy option,” he says.

On the other hand, take a bottle of “beans”. «You just have to open the lid. They can be eaten hot or cold and are a little sweet,” he points out.

Regarding the drinks, the one that Tu Eric stands out the most is the one he calls “Chinese horchata”. “How delicious!” he says. It also shows as two species of Yatekomo. “One is mushrooms with chicken and another is meat,” he says.

One of the products that this Chinese man likes the most is gozi. «It’s great. It is to prevent aging. You can eat it like this, four or five grams a day, make infusions, cook it…,” he comments.

Among the noodlesthe option that Your Eric recommends is some corn. As far as sauces are concerned, he says that the one that the Chinese use the most is sauce from others of a specific brand. It also shows a vinegar and a light soy sauce.

Likewise, he shows the camera a product that he calls “cake”, although it is very small in size. «Try it please. “The one that is classic,” he says.

Other foods that he recommends are marinated eggswhich are what they put in ramen, some milk candies and some pipes. «Once you eat them there is no going back»he concludes.