Romantic relationships between two people involve human behavior that extends across a large part of society in the world. Although there may be variations such as whether the relationships are between more people, whether there is marriage or not, whether the man is with more women, etc., the couple is usually a common and accepted intrapersonal relationship socially.

As we indicated, depending on the culture of the country where said relationship takes place, there may be some considerations or others about what is allowed, what is seen as something normal or what is not supposed to be allowed or is considered immoral.

In Spain, for example, monogamy and couples tend to predominate, whether in courtship or marriage, and one of the biggest problems that can arise for this relationship to break up is the infidelities.

“Lack of fidelity, disloyalty, betrayal, treachery, falsehood, deceit, adultery, felony” is how the Royal Spanish Academy (RAE) defines the word infidelity, whichin a romantic relationshipimplies that one of the members establishes emotional or sexual contact with a third person who does not belong to said relationship. This situation can be forgiven or not, being something very subjective depending on the people who experience it, but it is usually perceived as a negative and rejected practice.









He has spoken about it @jiajunyin3, a young Chinese man who lives in Spain and has become very popular on TikTok for sharing content about Mercadona products, somewhat curious purchases or for relating the differences between China and our country, where he has been living for years. In a conversation with another content creator, Jiajun Yin indicates what infidelities are seen in his country: “People punish the third party”begins explaining.

Thus, it refers to the fact that society judges, criticizes or views with bad eyes the person with whom someone in a couple is unfaithful. In the example case you use, if for example the man in the relationship is unfaithful with another woman, she is the one who is “punished” in China: «Truly it should be the man who is frowned upon»he clarifies, according to his point of view.

Also, the other boy asks him If you think that in China there is machismoto which Jiajun Yin answers the following: “There will be machismo everywhere, in China I think there are more people who have the belief that women have to be at home and men have to go to work,” he says.