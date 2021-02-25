A Chinese investor was impressed by the car number plate issued by the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah to purchase a plate bearing the number 1 code X and install it on his car in a simple ceremony held today in the village of ENOC to inspect and register cars in the presence of the concerned employees of the Public Resources Authority.

The Chinese businessman “Xian Jun Xu” who works in the auto trade confirmed that the aesthetics of the new number plate in Ras Al Khaimah and its distinctive design formed the main motivation for his purchase of the plate bearing the number “1” and the X code with which his name begins and its installation on a luxury car he intended to allocate it to these The plate, which will add a more aesthetic touch to the car, expressing his thanks to the Public Resources Authority in Ras Al Khaimah, which supervises the issuance of distinctive car number plates, both in shape and design.

For its part, the Acting Director General of the Public Resources Authority in Ras Al Khaimah, Maysoon Muhammad Al-Dhahab, confirmed that the number plates of cars issued from Ras Al Khaimah enjoy the interest of various groups and all nationalities residing on the land of the state, especially when they take the name of the emirate as their logo.

She pointed to the keenness of the Public Resources Authority in Ras Al Khaimah and the numbers factory to provide everything that would serve the community and contribute to enhancing the position of the emirate, which is moving steadily on the path of development and comprehensive development at all levels.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

