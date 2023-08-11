This is the largest overseas contract it has obtained in the past five years, Daqing Drilling Engineering said in a statement via its official WeChat account..

The statement did not say how many wells the company will drill under the contract.

Daqing began drilling wells in the Rumaila field in 2010, shortly after CNBC and British BP signed a 20-year service contract with Baghdad to develop the giant oil field..

A government oil official said last November that Iraq intends to increase its oil production capacity to about seven million barrels per day in 2027, with the main increases coming from the Rumaila and West Qurna-2 fields..