A Chinese manufacturer of space rockets developed a type of insulated water bottle equipped with a thermoelectric chip that converts heat from water into electricity to charge devices.

Researchers from the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology aim to harness space thermoelectric technology to benefit everyday life.

Thermoelectric devices are made of materials that can convert a difference in temperature into electricity. Previous research suggested that thermoelectric devices can collect wasted heat and produce electrical energy to power spacecraft batteries.

An alternative charging system.

As mobile phones acquired more powerful processors and larger touch screen interfaces, their power requirements increased accordingly. However, people they often face the problem of charging their phonesespecially when traveling on trains or camping in the mountains, said lead researcher Ma Wei, cited by Xinhua.

“Our solution to this problem is a thermoelectric device based on a bottle of water, a source of heat to generate electricity,” Ma said, adding that the invention It does not require any electrical source.

The thermoelectric device is embedded in the bottle cap, which has a USB charging port. By connecting the recharging cable, the battery charging icon on the mobile screen is activated.

“We have found that the water bottle can provide 20 to 30 minutes of electricity after we pour from 300 to 500 milliliters of boiling water“said Sheng Jiang, a member of the investigation team.

The bottle can also provide electricity for laptops, cameras, and other energy-efficient appliances.

The researchers are now looking to forge a cooperation with companies to commercialize the concept. The product is likely to be priced at 150 yuan (about 23 US dollars) to 200 yuan.

A thermoelectric chip could make the bottle 200 grams heavier than the same-size product on the market, but Sheng said it would be easy to transport as the researchers reduced the weight of the bottle by using an insulating material. lightweight thermal, originally created for spacecraft. to replace the stainless steel bowl.

Emphasizing the safety of the invention, Sheng said that it produces low voltage and has no risk of short circuit.

