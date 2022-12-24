December 24, 2022 10:23

A senior Chinese health official revealed that half a million Covid-19 cases are recorded daily in Tsingtao alone.

With the growing dissatisfaction of the population, China abandoned the main pillars of its “zero Covid” policy to contain the epidemic at the beginning of this month, and canceled the closures, examinations, quarantine and travel restrictions that all affect the Chinese economy.

Cities across China are struggling to stem a spike in infections that has emptied pharmacy shelves and filled hospital rooms as well as cremation centers.

But the abolition of these measures made it almost impossible to track the number of infections while the authorities changed their approach to defining a death due to Covid, in a move that experts say is aimed at reducing the number of deaths related to the Corona virus.

The death toll now includes only people who died of respiratory failure directly related to COVID-19. A methodology that, according to experts, aims to reduce the number of deaths attributed to the epidemic.

And in Qingdao, one of the media quoted the municipal health director as saying that the city in the east of the country is witnessing “between 490,000 and 530,000” new cases of Covid per day.

Bo Tao said that the port city, which has a population of about ten million, is experiencing a “rapid stage of infection spread before approaching its peak.” The same official added that the infection rate would accelerate by another 10 percent over the weekend.

