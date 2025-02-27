Benidorm, for many ‘Manhattan’ Spanishthis Thursday has become the stage of The first real test in a European city of the simultaneous flight of An aerotaxi without pilot and twelve drones. An experience that seeks to verify that air control measures and safety between these different devices work to prevent interferences or accidents from between them.

The air demonstration in the Skyline of the Alicante city has been coordinated by The Polytechnic University of Valencia (UPV). The main protagonist of this pilot test has been An EH216-S Aerotaxi, from the Chinese company Ehangan unmanned autonomous vehicle with the capacity to transport two people, which has taken off from one of the beaches of Benidorm.

Together with that aircraft, without a pilot and without passengers during the test, they have also flown simultaneously by the city’s sky 12 drones that have simulated various operations, from transport and delivery of goods, to surveillance and rescue work, and with different manned aircraft. A more typical image of science fiction films than from the day to day of the tourist capital of the Costa Blanca.

Precisely the objective of this great test is to make the implementation of these airports viable in urban environments throughout Europe. Both the Chinese -manufacturing selfaxi and the different drones have been monitored and supervised by the Digital and Automated Platforms of the European U-Space Unmanned Air Shop Management System. The system with which it seeks to guarantee safety in the flight and efficiency in the operations and compatibility of this technology throughout Europe.

Ehang’s autonomous aerotaxi

In fact, the demonstration is part of the European U-elCome project (CEF-T-2021-Simobgen-Sesar-DSDU-works), in which they participate 51 partners from three countries (Spain, France and Italy)coordinated by Eurocontrol, the European Air Control Entity. Its objective is to integrate and validate the first U-Space services for drone air traffic management) in Europe, and for this there are several large-scale demonstrations, in real flight conditions.

To do this, too Telefónica has provided IoT connectivity to Ehang Aerotaxia company with which it maintains a connectivity agreement, and has deployed three Open Gateway APIs to optimize the drones operation that have participated in flights near Benidorm’s skyscrapers.

In order to make the test effective and real, in addition to having a sufficient number of drones, dozens of administrations, companies and organizations have participated in it. Thus, in addition to the UPV, Europe Customs Unit of Alicante, Firefighters of the City of Valencia, Telefónica, UAV Works and the local police of Benidorm, Cullera, Finestrat, Jávea and Valencia.

When will it be a reality?

Benidorm can become one of the first cities where drone applications in urban environments are a reality from this experience. The city was one of the chosen places because Since 2016 it has an operating unit of drones in its local policethe first in Spain declared drone operator.

Several devices in Benidorm Skyline

Project partners have been working for three years on the development and validation of airspace management services in urban environments so that operations and applications are allowed to carry out in cities that, otherwise, would not be possible.

As explained by Israel Quintanilla, director of the Official Drones Commission of the University University of València (UPV) and project coordinator in the Valencian Community, the implementation of aerotaxis in our cities, although it is getting closer and closer, it must still overcome aspects related to both regulation and infrastructure and social acceptance.

“Aerotaxis, as a new air transport paradigm, require specific regulation, which is currently being developed in Europe. In addition, new physical infrastructure is needed that enable the operations of this type of aircraft, such as vertipuertos -zones designed specifically for landings and takeoffs of these aircraft-; as well as a design and urban plans of the cities that allow these operations, and of course, and of course, of course, and of course, of course, all this Under the umbrella of air space management systems: U-Space, which enables the flight of drones in a coordinated and safe way, “said Quintanilla.

In addition, the UPV professor has influenced that; “We must continue working so that society is able to see the benefits that drones have. Demonstrations such as that made in Benidorm, help considerably improve the perception and valuation that citizens have on this technology.”

Gonzalo Alonso, of ENAIRE, indicates that the integration into the airspace of passenger transport aerotaxis must fulfill the same security criteria as commercial aviation, and that we are living an important digital transformation that will allow the operation of Aerotaxis not crew by U-SPAC systems next to traditional aviation.