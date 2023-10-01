Ruben Andreoli and his wife only wanted money from Nerina: the shocking testimony of a friend of the old woman killed by her son in Sirmione

A shocking testimony is that given by a friend of Nerina Fontana, the 72-year-old woman from Sirmione who was killed with kicks and punches by her son, the 45-year-old last September 13th. Ruben Andreoli. According to the woman, the climate in that family was very tense, due to the man and his wife’s constant requests for money from the victim.

an episode, the one that occurred in Sirmione last September 13th, which shocked not only the locals, but all of Italy.

A man, Ruben Andreoli, a 45-year-old warehouse worker and rally car driver, at the height of an argument that broke out at home at dinner time, attacked and massacred with kicks and punches his mother, Mrs. Nerina Fontana, 72 years old.

A implacable angerthe one with which the 45-year-old lashed out at his elderly mother, which unfortunately led to the worst.

When rescuers arrived at the scene, the woman was still alive. Transported by air ambulance to the polyambulance clinic in Brescia, it passed away a few hours later due to the worsening of the very serious trauma caused by his son.

There was also in the house at the time of the attack wife by Ruben Andreoli, one Ukrainian woman who, when questioned, said that there had never been any sign between the two that something similar could happen.

The constant requests for money from Ruben Andreoli and his wife

TO deny the words of the murderer’s wife, the testimony of one has arrived dear friend of Nerina Fontanawho was interviewed by journalists from Life Liverevealed some chilling background stories.

According to him, Ruben and his wife had important frictions with the old woman, for their constant requests for money.

“Nerina couldn’t take it anymore, those two just wanted money“, the words of the lady, who then he continues to talk mostly about herof her friend’s daughter-in-law.

Ruben’s wife didn’t work and didn’t want to work. He just wanted the money to buy a house for her and her family in Ukraine. Nerina confided in me that her daughter-in-law had asked a notary if it was already possible to register the house in Sirmione in the name of her son, given that she was her only son.

A very tense air therefore what, apparently, was breathed inside the house in Sirmione where the three lived.