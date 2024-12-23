Roman Floriani Mussoliniis a young Italian footballer from the Società Sportiva Juve Stabia who this weekend scored his first goal as a professional against Cesena in the Series B. A notable fact for the player himself and his team’s fans, but one that should not have gone further. However, a detail from the boy’s biography, together with the controversial celebration of his goal in the stands, has Italy in revolt. Both to football and to those who normally do not pay attention to the beautiful game.

The issue that has given relevance to the event and its subsequent celebration is that Romano Floriani Mussolini is none other than the son of Alessandra Mussolini, former European deputy and granddaughter of Benito Mussolini, and therefore great-grandson of the ‘Duce’, the founder of Italian fascism and who led the country as dictator from 1922 to 1943. Hence the gestures in the stands after his goal have caused a chill in Italy.

After Mussolini scored the only goal of the match, which therefore ended with a local victory, the public present in the stands celebrated with passion. Led by the speaker of Juve Stabia’s small stadium, the Stadio Romeo Menti, in the Campania area, the fans chanted his name while They did what looked like the Roman or fascist salute from the time of the protagonist’s great-grandfather.

The images quickly spread to the press and social networks, where many fans were surprised by the gestures of the local fans, “historically socialist” and who usually wave flags of Che Guevara and the Soviet Union at games.









«My great-grandfather was a very important figure»

Romano Floriani Mussolini, who has publicly expressed his desire to be called by the surname that made his great-grandfather famous, is professional since 2021, when he signed his first contract with SS Lazioa club that trained him in its youth categories, that loaned him to Juve Stabia and that is closely related to the extreme right.

«My great-grandfather Benito He was a very important figure for Italybut we are in 2024 and the world has changed. There will always be some prejudices but my work has nothing to do with it and that doesn’t worry me,” the player recently expressed in statements to ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’.