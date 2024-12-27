Spain is a country of traditions and Christmas is one of the times of the year in which a greater number of rituals are celebrated in Spanish homes. Some of the most recognizable are the 12 grapes of New Year’s Eve, the Christmas carols or the famous Roscón de Reyes.

Many Christmas traditions have a deeply religious connection, because Christmas Day is linked to the birth of Jesus. Thus, it is common to mount the Nativity scene in homes or the traditional Midnight Mass is celebrated after Christmas Eve dinner.

In this sense, a Chilean woman has been shocked by a Spanish tradition. In a video posted on her TikTok account, Maite Leturia (@themaiteway), who now lives in Spain, asked her followers about the meaning of an element hanging on the balconies of the houses.

The typical element on the balconies and windows of Spain

«Spaniards, can you explain to me Why do all the houses have this stuck on their balconies?“,” the woman asks her followers, while showing in a video a tapestry with the image of the baby Jesus and the message: “God is born, Merry Christmas.”









“Where do they get it?”asks the Chilean, surprised by the tapestry with the traditional image with which many homes celebrate the birth of Jesus on Christmas Day. “Where do they distribute this?” he asks again in the video, which he calls “curiosities of Spain.”

Maite’s video, which has accumulated more than 60,000 views, has provoked a flurry of reactions of all kinds. Some have responded to the Chilean woman’s question, explaining the origin of these tapestries: «They are bought in churches and stores. The explanation is simple: we believe and celebrate the birth of the Child Jesus.

Another user insists on the same explanation: “Because Christmas is the celebration of the birth of Jesus,” to which the Chilean responds: “Yes, my question is why everyone has the same canvas. “There are no varieties.”

Among the comments on the video there are also several that deny that it is an image that is placed in all Spanish homes. “I have never seen that on any balcony,” they comment. “There are many,” Maite insists.