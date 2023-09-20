It took 159 years for the error to be corrected. It was the Chilean researcher Hans Püschel, from the Paleontological Network of the University of Chile, who realized that something was not right. A bone, the vertebra that supports the skull, was inscribed within the anatomy of an ancient mammal discovered by Charles Darwin: the Micrauchenia saladensis, who cohabited with the first humans of South America. However, after comparing it with the rest of the bone pieces found from this animal, Püschel verified that the bone corresponded to another species, a bull or a cow of large proportions.

He Micrauchenia saladensis It was similar to a guanaco – although it does not belong to its family -, it weighed a ton and it is thought that it had a trunk at the end of its snout. Like many prehistoric animals, this species was depicted in the animated film The ice Age (2002). He lived more than 11 thousand years ago in much of South America, including Chile and Argentina.

During the call journey of the beaglethe English naturalist Charles Darwin discovered in Argentina, in 1834, the remains of the Micrauchenia saladensis. The parts of the peculiar animal were taken to the old continent. In England they arrived at the laboratory of Richard Owen, founder of the Natural History Museum in London and creator of the concept. dinosaur. He called the animal discovered by Darwin as Macrauchenia, compound name from Greek meaning big neck.

Hans Püschel, researcher at the Paleontological Network of the University of Chile. Mauricio Bustamante e (University of Chile)

While he was carrying out a study that allowed him to identify a new species of this same mammal, something did not add up to Hans Püschel. For his analysis he took as reference the scientific description of the bones of the Micrauchenia carried out by the German researcher who lived in Argentina in 1861, Herman Burmeister. Among them, the atlas, the vertebra that supports the skull. Püschel went to many museums looking for information about this species and found that what Burmeister described did not correspond to the skeletal remains of the animal that are currently exhibited in the Zurich museum. “They had an incomplete specimen of Micrauchenia, but with the complete cervical series, part of the skull and parts of the front legs. The interesting thing was, when I saw the atlas, I immediately said ‘this doesn’t look like the atlas that Burmeister described in 1864!’ After that I began to do a detailed study, and I saw that all the anatomical characteristics did not coincide at all and, therefore, the atlas that Burmeister described in 1864 did not correspond to Macrauchenia”. The bone assigned by the literature to this species actually corresponded to that of a bovid, probably a large bull or a cow.

Thus, 159 years and many researchers passed until the Chilean realized that things did not add up. “The importance of this research is that it corrects a historical error in an emblematic species, which has been widely studied and included in many works and which, in addition, was discovered by Darwin. So, it is incredible that in all these years this error was never corrected, that no one noticed. This work corrects that and explains an important anatomical issue in the species,” says Hans Püschel about the relevance of the finding that was published in the journal Swiss Journal of Paleontology together with the Argentine paleontologist Agustín Martinelli.

Although this research sheds new light on this strange species, Hans Püschel points out that there is still work to be done: “There is a need for a publication that makes a kind of monograph or a more detailed work on the entire skeleton, and a more in-depth analysis. detail and with good images and illustrations, because everything is still very distributed regarding the anatomical topic.”