Generally we don’t know much about the origin of the food we put in our mouths. But behind, for example, a tomato, there can be two very different stories. That of farmers who work exploited, without even complying with the minimum standards of labor rights. Or, in the best of cases, that there is some kind of guarantee that that tomato was grown by a person who is protected and who is paid a minimum wage by law. This last scenario is precisely the one that seeks to promote the Fair Food Program (FFP) or Fair Food Program, an initiative that was born in 2011 in West Florida, United States, from the hands of the workers’ organization Coalition of Immokalee Workers, so that the entire food trade chain is more balanced.

Lucas Benítez, a farmer and co-founder of the coalition made up mostly of migrant workers, lists the reasons why they created this program. “Farmworkers have always been the most vulnerable in the food production chain. And the United States is no exception, ”he comments. “We saw that there is verbal and physical abuse, wage theft and sexual harassment of the few women who work in this industry. That was what led us to change the balance.”

In fact, the program not only seeks to ensure that farmers and growers are guaranteed the labor rights that exist under United States law, but it goes further: it requires that their trade not affect physical and mental health. “There are some additional protections that we look for, such as having shade nearby to rest,” adds Benítez. “With climate change, the heat is stronger, so the farmer’s job is becoming more difficult.”

To learn from the experience of this initiative, a Chilean delegation of five people, including representatives of the Ministry of Labor and the Ministry of Agriculture, visited Florida between April 24 and 29 to learn more about how the Program works. Fair Food. In Chile, says Mónica Alcalde, FFP advisor for expansion in this country, there is already a first project that was certified under the program. This is the agricultural producer of tulips, Araucania Flowers, in which it was monitored that workers’ labor rights are respected. But more will come.

“Since we already have a first certification in Chile, we have decided to focus on the Los Ríos region to expand the program,” adds the consultant. There is even already a company that will begin to be monitored so that it eventually receives the go-ahead from the Fair Food Program, known as Lake Blue. “The FFP received a grant from the United States Department of Labor to expand, so it will do so in Chile, Mexico and South Africa,” she says. As there are already some first steps in Chile, it is expected that this fair trade will flow faster.

The FFP that was born in Florida has two pieces that have become essential to improve the entire production chain. One, according to Laura Safer Espinoza, executive director of the Council of the Fair Food Program, a parallel organization that monitors the process, is that if companies join the program they pay an additional amount of money to increase the salary that is given to the farmers. The other thing is that they agree to only buy products from farms or crops that comply with the program’s Code of Conduct, a document that the workers themselves have written and built. Among the businesses that have already joined this kind of treaty are well-known brands such as McDonald’s, Burger King, Walmart, Taco Bell and Subway, making a total of 15 corporations.

But it was not an easy task. “They have been campaigns for years,” recalls Benítez. In these, many times it is the consumers themselves who demand that companies join the program. “Through pressure from the public, from those who are going to buy the products, many have joined.”

Currently, according to reports from the program itself, 72,300 workers have benefited, 38,716,000 dollars have been collected to raise the wages of farmers, and more than 1,000 people have received classes on how to demand and enforce their labor rights.