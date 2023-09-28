Héctor Rusthenford Guerrero Flores, alias Niño Guerrero, head of the “Tren de Aragua”.

The guarantee court of Pozo Almonte, a municipality located in the extreme north of Chile, about 1,400 kilometers from Santiago, issued an arrest warrant this Thursday against Héctor Guerrero Flores, alias El Niño Guerrero, head of the criminal organization Venezuela the Aragua Train. The court accepted a request from the Tarapacá Regional Prosecutor’s Office, headed by prosecutor Raúl Arancibia, who presented a document, of more than 30 pages, in which he is accused of being the leader of the criminal organization that has operated in Chile since 2021, committing crimes. such as human trafficking, homicides, robberies, kidnappings and extortion.

The arrest warrant comes after the Government of Venezuela intervened last week in the Tocorón prison, in the state of Aragua, considered the hideout of this group with international ramifications. The leader of the Venezuelan mega-gang is a fugitive, and on September 27 the Chilean Investigative Police (PDI) issued an immigration alert in which it has released the faces, names, aliases and background of 43 members of the organization .

Although there is no information that there is no record that Guerrero, 39, has fled to Chile, the Prosecutor’s Office has requested his arrest because it considers that El Niño Guerrero has a direct relationship with the crimes that the 40 have committed in different regions of the South American country. members of the Tren de Aragua who are in preventive detention in Chilean prisons.

According to a statement issued by the Tarapacá Prosecutor’s Office, Chile is “the first country in South America to issue an arrest warrant against Niño Guerrero. “The investigation carried out during these two years with our Criminal Analysis Unit and Investigative Focus together with different brigades of the Investigative Police, allows us to affirm that Héctor Guerrero Flores, top boss of the criminal organization Tren de Aragua, was aware of the criminal operations carried out by the cells of this organization and maintained direct connection with local leaders who are currently detained in our country or who were operating in Chile,” said Arancibia. And he added that these facts allowed them to request his judicial arrest warrant and thus, “in the event that he is detained in our country, to accuse him of participation in the crimes committed by the members of the Aragua Train in national territory.”

Arancibia explained that the mega-gang began to expand in Chile “through the commission of cross-border crimes such as migrant trafficking to continue developing criminal activities in the rest of the country, such as robberies, extortion, threats, kidnappings, drug trafficking, human trafficking. and homicides, among others.” And he explained that the investigation from the beginning “has focused on identifying those who make up the leadership of the Aragua Train cells that have operated and are operating in Chile.”

The prosecutor recalled that there are already several leaders of the organization detained in Chile and that they have established that “they reported criminal activities to the leadership of the Aragua Train, represented by Héctor Guerrero, for the decision of committing crimes, the resolution of conflicts. , determination of the amounts to be collected through the vaccines [cobros]as well as the destination of the profits obtained by the organization.”

Among the 40 detained in Chile, and identified as part of the organization’s leadership, is Carlos González Vaca, alias Star, who before arriving in Chile was Guerrero’s personal escort. The Prosecutor’s Office points out that He acted as head of the international post, in charge of the Chilean-Bolivian border and reported directly to Niño Guerrero.

Also Harold Rangel Villa, alias Harold Petare, who was head of the plaza in Iquique, a city that is part of the Tarapacá Region, along with Anyeli Ramos Villegas, his partner. Ramos is the daughter of The Koki, leader of the Venezuelan criminal group La Cota 905, who died “in a confrontation with Venezuelan law enforcement forces.”

Another of the members of the leadership of the organization who is in preventive detention is Edward Nava Navarro, head of the plaza in Santiago and in charge of drug distribution for El Tren de Aragua in the Metropolitan Region, who in turn was the right arm. by Larry Alvarez Núñez, alias Larry Changaone of the main leaders of the organization and who was in Chile between 2016 and 2022. “His whereabouts are unknown,” said the Prosecutor’s Office.

In addition, there are José Ramón Sequera, head of the Tren de Aragua station in the Coquimbo Region, in the north-central area of ​​Chile, and Jorge Boyer Rodríguez, head of the station in the Ñuble Region, in the south-central part of the South American country. .

In Chile there are several open investigations, and of a confidential nature, against the Aragua Train. Its members are accused of crimes such as human trafficking for the purposes of sexual exploitation of migrant women and adolescents, especially of Venezuelan nationality, in addition to extortion, drug trafficking, torture and murder.

In Chilean prisons there are 54 people who are part of the organization in preventive detention. In addition to 40 members of Galicianan armed wing of the organization that only operates in the Arica region, also in the extreme north of the country, and which is a derivative of the mega gang that emerged in Peru and then moved to Chile.