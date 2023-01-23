Dubai (Union)

The Security Awareness Department of the General Department of Community Happiness in Dubai Police, within the “Child Happiness” program, in cooperation with the Hammels Games Company, fulfilled the request of the families of the two children, Awsha and Hamad Ahmed Al Mulla, to fulfill their wish to wear police uniforms and get a tour in one of the luxurious security patrols.

This came after a letter received by the Security Awareness Department from the family of the two children, addressed to the “Child Happiness” program aimed at fulfilling the children’s wish, within the framework of the Dubai Police’s strategic direction in making society happy.

Butti Ahmed bin Darwish Al Falasi, Director of the Security Awareness Department, in the General Department of Community Happiness, confirmed that the implementation of the “Child Happiness” program comes within the framework of the Dubai Police’s keenness to meet and fulfill the requests it receives, and to reinforce its message of spreading happiness and establishing confidence in the police agencies, so that it plays a role socially, in addition to its role in the security field.

The “Child Happiness” program took the two children on a tour of one of the luxurious security patrols, and they were able to watch a show of police dogs, in cooperation with the K9 Security Inspection Department. The family of the two children thanked the Dubai Police General Command for its response to its message and enriching the experience of their two children.