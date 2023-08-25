A group of children raise their cell phones with the year 1993 on their screens. The synchronization between all the teams invokes the presence of a small flying machine that contains a brain called Memoriax that appears before them as the one that “stores history as it happened” and tells them that they will travel to Peru in the 1990s. With this scene it begins Political Constitution of Peru for schoolchildrenthe most recent book from the Editorial Fund of the Peruvian Congress that this week has aroused criticism from public opinion for falsifying a delicate event for the country: the self-coup of former President Alberto Fujimori that occurred on April 5, 1992.

The comic code publication was presented in the fortnight of July in one of the Parliament halls and was later put up for sale at the latest edition of the Lima International Book Fair. But his existence had gone unnoticed. Until a few days ago, Congresswoman Ruth Luque of the Cambio Democrático-Juntos por el Perú bench reviewed one of the copies and denounced its content on social networks. “Can congressional resources be used to rewrite history and teach schoolchildren lies? It is unacceptable to justify the Fujimorist coup by pointing out that it was the correct option, ”she questions from the outset.

Cover of the constitution. courtesy

It has been learned that the book has cost the Peruvian State 24,700 soles (6,700 dollars) and that five thousand copies have been printed. The credit sheet does not include any author or illustrator of the cartoons, but there are three public officials who belong to the ranks of Fujimorismo: Martha Moyano, president of the Editorial Fund Council of Congress; and former congresswomen Milagros Takayama Jiménez and Milagros Salazar de la Torre, who hold the position of chief and general editor, respectively.

Page 22 is the one that has caused the most outrage. It is a cartoon that represents the message to the nation that Alberto Fujimori gave on the night of Sunday, April 5, 1992, where he dissolved the Congress of the Republic and dismantled the judicial system. A self-coup also known as Fujimorazo. However, neither in the illustration nor in any of the 140 pages of the book does the action of Keiko Fujimori’s father receive that name, but it is also justified by arguing that he did it for the good of Peru.

“He annulled the 1979 Constitution in order to restore peace to us and rebuild the country’s economy. This measure made it possible to overcome those problems that threatened all Peruvians and to restore tranquility in the national territory,” the publication says. For various political actors, this statement is not only untrue, but also dangerous because it endorses a dictatorial measure and, furthermore, it is aimed at an adolescent and youth audience. To this is added that just eight months ago, former President Pedro Castillo attempted a self-coup, which is why he has been placed in pretrial detention for the alleged crime of rebellion.

“We are once again seeing the use of the resources of the institutional apparatus such as Congress, which should serve to be the voice of Peruvians, in a partisan instrument for spreading lies. The Fujimorists have wanted to impose this lie about who Alberto Fujimori was for years. Of course, with that speech and those lies they have failed politically several times and, since they have now captured Parliament, they think that using the resources of Congress they will be able to rewrite history”, denounced former parliamentarian Indira Huilca.

One of the pages where they talk about Fujimori’s self-coup. courtesy

On the other hand, there are those who consider that the content of Political Constitution of Peru for school children is causal for the crime of apology typified in article 316 of the Penal Code. “Whoever publicly exalts, justifies or exalts a crime or the person convicted by a final sentence as author or participant will be punished with a custodial sentence of not less than one year nor more than four years,” says the article. “This is the case of Fujimori who is in prison,” constitutionalist Omar Cairo told the Epicentro TV investigative portal.

For Franco García, also a constitutionalist, one of the faults in which the book incurs is that it does not clearly differentiate the content of the 1993 Constitution and the 1992 self-coup. “They subtly lie. In that Coup not only was Congress dissolved, but the Lima Bar Association was intervened, as well as all the radio, written and television press, intervening its open signal, as well as other institutions such as the Constitutional Court. The children deserve the truth, because in the blink of an eye they will be the ones who lead the country in important positions of the State”, García notes.

On page 23, the book tries to support the Constitution of 1993, whose change is the subject of debate in each electoral process. “Remember, my friends, that 80 congressmen from various political parties participated to carry out this Constitution (…) The Peruvian people voted in favor of Yes with 55.3%,” says the publication. As it has been possible to compare with official figures, in the referendum to approve that Magna Carta there was a massive absenteeism of almost 3 and a half million Peruvians out of an electoral population of 11 million 620 thousand. But also the 55.3% that appears in the book is wrong: the Yes won with 52.3% of the valid votes. In addition, the plurality of Parliament is distorted, omitting that 44 of the 80 congressmen were adherents of Fujimori.

Until now there has been no pronouncement from President Dina Boluarte or from any authority of the Executive Branch, nor from the Office of the Prosecutor of the Nation.

