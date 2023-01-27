In the coming weeks we will be sharing our favorite episodes from our archive. This episode is about trauma. In recent years, several books have been published in which writers give words to a trauma from their childhood.

That’s how Manon Uphoff entered Falling is like flying about the sexual abuse in her youth, just like Griet Op de Beeck in her novel The best we’ve got. And recently Philip Huff’s novel appeared What you know about blood about his childhood with abusive parents. Can traumas be processed? What is the role of imagination and literature in this? And how do you find the right words to describe childhood trauma? Michel Krielaars will talk about this with book editor Thomas de Veen and psychologist and reviewer Arthur Eaton.

This episode talks about trauma and trauma processing as a result of various forms of abuse. If this affects you personally, know that asking for help helps. Anyone who needs it can call MIND Correlation (0900-1450) or with the Sexual Abuse Helpline of Victim Support Netherlands (0900-9999001).

Books discussed in this episode:

Phillip Huff: What you know about blood. Prometheus.

Manon Uphoff: Falling is like flying. Querido.

