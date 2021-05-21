A resident of South Wales with a disability became a model for the Primark clothing store. The corresponding story was made by the tabloid The Sun.

4-year-old Mali Evans (Mali Evans) with Down syndrome became the heroine of the new advertising campaign for the spring-summer collection of the brand. In one of the pictures, the girl was captured in a white and yellow checkered shirt with voluminous short sleeves and denim overalls. Evans’ hair was braided in two braids.

According to the material, the Englishwoman goes to a comprehensive school, she has two brothers. At two years old, the girl was admitted to the Zebedee Management modeling agency, which specializes in models of various types and strives for a progressive perception of beauty and disability.

Evans’ mom Jessica (Jessica) admitted that she is very proud of her daughter. “We constantly see a photograph of Mali in all the Primark windows. It’s just amazing and so incredible that at this moment I want to pinch myself, ”said the woman.

In April, a deaf bald girl became a model despite bullying and revealed the secret of her success. Hannah Harpin, 18, was born with Hay-Wells syndrome, also known as ectodermal dysplasia, a condition that leads to abnormal development of craniofacial structures and limbs. The heroine of the material advised readers not to pay attention to the offenders and to achieve their goals. “I want to be a role model and help fight discrimination,” Harpin said.