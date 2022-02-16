Los Mochis, Sinaloa. a mwho had a head injury was admitted to General Hospital from the city of The Mochis, Tuesday afternoon. The authorities reported that the child is Miguel N, 10 years old.

Data mention that minutes before 6:00 p.m., the affected person was treated by paramedics from the Red Cross of Juan José Ríos and upon seeing the injury he had on his skull, they decided to transfer him to the hospital so that he could be checked by medical specialists.

Minutes later state investigative police officers went to the hospital to investigate how the boy was beaten. It transpired that Miguel was playing with two children and was allegedly beaten, but the authorities will confirm this.

